November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 75bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB1JZ3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.