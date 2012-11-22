November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date January 26, 2021
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 75bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date November 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB1JZ3
