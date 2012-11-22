November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Malmoe Stad

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date August 12, 2015

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 15bp

Payment Date November 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0859565748

