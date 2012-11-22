November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Aktia Bank Plc
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date November 30, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 110bp
Reoffer price 99.911
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 113bp
Payment Date November 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0859574658
