November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Aktia Bank Plc

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date November 30, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 110bp

Reoffer price 99.911

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 113bp

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0859574658

Data supplied by International Insider.