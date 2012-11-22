November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower ING Bank NV
Guarantor XXX
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 49bp
Issue price 99.998
Reoffer price 99.998
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 49bp
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole
CIB & ING
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Dutch
ISIN XS0859483694
