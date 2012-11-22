November 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Daimler AG
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date November 29, 2017
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 101.19
Reoffer price 101.19
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
ISIN XS0859670290
Data supplied by International Insider.