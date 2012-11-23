* USD/INR seen treading water versus its previous close of 55.21/22 with dollar demand from oil firms being a critical factor to watch. * Asian currencies were broadly stronger compared to the dollar. For a snapshot see. Traders expect the pair to start around 55.10 levels and move in a 55.00 to 55.30 range. * Traders will also watch the domestic sharemarket moves for direction. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are currently up 0.2 percent, suggesting a positive start to the domestic market. * Traders would also watch the developments at the winter session of parliament which will be key for providing a medium- to long-term outlook for the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)