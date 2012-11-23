* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.21 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is also up 0.4 percent. * Asian shares ambled higher on Friday and were on course for a weekly gain of more than 2 percent, their best in two months, after manufacturing surveys from China and the United States raised hopes that the global growth outlook is improving at last. * Foreign investors bought 1.83 billion rupees, while Domestic institutions sold 1.64 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday when the BSE index rose 0.31 percent. * Pharmaceutical shares will be in focus, as India approved a new drug pricing policy designed to increase the number of drugs deemed essential that are subject to price caps, two ministers told reporters. * India's cabinet approved on Thursday a 9.5 percent government stake sale in state-run power producer NTPC Ltd, a minister told reporters, to help rein in its ballooning fiscal deficit. * Investors will watch Hindustan Copper Ltd shares a day after it sets floor price for share sale at 155 rupees a share. Hindustan Copper shares closed at 266.15 rupees on Thursday. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)