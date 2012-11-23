* USD/INR trades at 55.24/25 versus its previous close of 55.21/22 as dollar demand from oil refiners offsets the negative sentiment due to a rise in euro and domestic shares. * Oil firms have been persistently buying dollars this week, limiting any downside in the pair. * Traders expect the pair to move in a 55.10 to 55.35 band with both the levels to be closely watched for any breakout. * Traders to also watch the developments at the winter session of parliament for direction. * Domestic shares trading up 0.1 percent in opening trade. * The euro held steady against the dollar and hovered near the previous day's three-week high, having gained a boost on expectations that international lenders will soon reach a deal to release the next tranche of aid for Greece. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)