* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.22 percent. It rose to 8.24 percent in early trades. * Dealers awaiting 130 billion rupee bond sale due later in the session. * India's fiscal deficit could miss the revised official target and swell to as much as 5.6 percent of GDP, a top government official told Reuters on Thursday, making it tougher for the government to avoid a credit rating downgrade. * Repo numbers will be closely watched after banks borrow 1.24 trillion rupees from the liquidity window on Thursday, an over five month high. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)