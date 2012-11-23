* Domestic politics will increasingly drive the fate of the Indian rupee, much like the Japanese yen or the euro, HSBC says in a note on Friday. * HSBC says its base case scenario is for the government to maintain its reform agenda, but warns the parliamentary process is "fraught with downside risks." * "This debate will be a litmus test for the INR and the reform process," HSBC writes. "If we were to a see a reversal of some of these recent reforms, it would undoubtedly put increasing weakening pressure on the INR." * HSBC expects "strong upward pressure" on the USD/INR should the reform process falter, but for the pair to retrace its recent gains should the government gain traction with its policies. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)