* The BSE index and the NSE index flat, as investors wait for announcements regarding proposed bills to open up the insurance, pension and banking sectors in the ongoing winter session of parliament. * On Thursday India approved a new drug pricing policy designed to increase the number of drugs deemed essential that are subject to price caps, a move that will curtail prices. * GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals down 1.2 percent, Ranbaxy Laboratories falls 0.3 percent. * The NSE bank index that gained 1.78 percent outperforming the 50 share NSE index in the last three trading sessions was trading lower, ICICI Bank down 0.4 percent. * Hindustan Copper Ltd down 12.46 percent, after government set the base price at 155 rupees a share for its 4 percents stake sale, way below Thursday's closing price of 266.15 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)