* USD/INR extends gains to 55.32/33 versus its previous close of 55.21/22 on the back of dollar demand from oil companies and choppy domestic shares. * Traders say persistent dollar buying by oil firms, the biggest buyers of the greenback in the domestic currency market, boosting pair. * Domestic shares swing between gains and losses as traders await clarity on the developments in the winter session of parliament for direction. * The euro held steady against the dollar and hovered near the previous day's three-week high, having gained on expectations that international lenders will soon reach a deal to release the next tranche of aid for Greece. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)