* Westpac says 1-month USD/INR NDF could push above 56 level in coming weeks as fundamentals still suggest a near-term turnaround is unlikely, even as valuations on a NEER basis are cheap compared to the rest of Asia. * Bank adds Indian export growth has the highest correlation with European PMI, and thus still appears vulnerable to recessionary conditions in Europe. * Positive outcomes are needed from the winter parliament session, Westpac adds. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.60, while onshore spot at 55.35. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)