* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.19 percent. It rose to 7.20 percent earlier in the session, a level last seen on Thursday, the highest since Sept. 17. * The shorter-end 1-year OIS rate rises to 7.77 percent, up 1 basis point. * Repo bids at 1.19 trillion rupees, making dealers optimistic of an open market operation next week. * Dealers say 300-400 billion rupees of extra borrowing has been factored in by the market, with the government unlikely to keep to its 5.3 percent fiscal deficit aim. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)