* The BSE index down 0.49 percent and the NSE index also falls 0.46 percent, after the Lok Sabha was adjourned on the second day of the winter session of parliament, raising questions about proposed legislation and as caution prevails ahead of an all-party meeting on Monday. * Bank shares were leading the fall: HDFC Bank falls 1.4 percent, ICICI Bank down 0.9 percent. * Cigarette maker ITC Ltd falls 1.9 percent after gaining 3 percent in the previous two sessions. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd shares fall 3.7 percent after it recalled its cholesterol-lowering drug atorvastatin in the United States, that largely drove the company's sales in the first of half the year. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)