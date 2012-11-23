November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 42bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 42bp
Payment Date November 28, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BLB1J31
