November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 29, 2016
Coupon 12-month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price 100.44
Reoffer price 100.44
Payment Date November 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HLB0VJ2
