* India's three-day cash rates at 8.05/8.10 percent,
steady from the previous close as demand for funds from banks
was largely stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window however
remained above 1 trillion rupees for the eighth straight
session, having reached 1.24 trillion rupees on Thursday, its
highest in over five months.
* Traders expect cash rates to remain capped at around 8.10-8.15
percent levels as banks with a funds shortage can easily borrow
from RBI at 8 percent as most have excess bond holdings which
can be provided as collateral.
* Traders say intervention in the forex market, if aggressive,
can further tighten domestic liquidity conditions. The RBI is
believed to have sold dollars earlier in the day.
* Total volumes in the call money market were at 102.59 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while those in
the CBLO market were at 442.03 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.99 percent.
