* India's three-day cash rates at 8.05/8.10 percent, steady from the previous close as demand for funds from banks was largely stable in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window however remained above 1 trillion rupees for the eighth straight session, having reached 1.24 trillion rupees on Thursday, its highest in over five months. * Traders expect cash rates to remain capped at around 8.10-8.15 percent levels as banks with a funds shortage can easily borrow from RBI at 8 percent as most have excess bond holdings which can be provided as collateral. * Traders say intervention in the forex market, if aggressive, can further tighten domestic liquidity conditions. The RBI is believed to have sold dollars earlier in the day. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 102.59 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 442.03 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent.