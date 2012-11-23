* Indian bonds and forex markets will closely monitor developments from the winter session of parliament currently underway for signs of the government's resolve to pass key legislation. * September-quarter gross domestic product data on Friday will also be a key trigger, with growth seen slowing to its lowest in nearly a decade for the year ending in March. * Debt traders are also keenly awaiting to see whether the central bank will buy bonds from the open market after repo borrowings from the central bank surpassed 1 trillion rupees for eight consecutive sessions. * The absence of open market operations could push the 10-year bond yield towards 8.27 percent. * The rupee could weaken further and touch 56 levels next week after hitting its lowest since early September. * However, RBI may intervene to prevent further weakness in the rupee, while dollar demand from importers in the last week of the month will also be watched. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Sat-Sun: BANCON, an annual banking conference in Pune, to be attended by senior officials including RBI deputy governors. Wed: Markets closed for holiday Thurs: Money supply data Fri: India July-Sept GDP data, bank credit, and forex reserves (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com / swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)