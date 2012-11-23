* Indian shares are expected to remain volatile, as investors watch the winter session of the parliament, which is expected to test the government's will to pass key reforms, including for the pension and insurance sectors. * The week also marks the expiry of November derivative contracts, while the July-September GDP data will be released on Nov. 30. * Global risk factors will also be key as the U.S. Congress is expected to resume negotiations over the budget, while IMF and European Central Bank officials will meet on Monday over Greek aid. * Traders will also await a government committee report on its findings over accusations of illegal mining in the state of Goa. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Sat-Sun: BANCON, annual banking conference in Pune Mon: Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd July-Sept earnings. Wed: Markets closed for a public holiday Thurs: November futures and options contracts expiry Fri: July-Sept GDP, bank credit and forex reserves data (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)