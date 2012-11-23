November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date December 2, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 43bp

Reoffer price 99.889

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 43bp

Payment Date December 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

