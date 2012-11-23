* Ex-CEO led group offers $3.75 per share in cash, an 81 pct premium

* EX-CEO says has discussed possibility of buyout with two private equity firms

* Shares fall as much as 65 percent

By Himank Sharma and Sagarika Jaisinghani

Nov 23 Kit Digital Inc's KITD.O former chief executive said he would be willing to lead a private equity-backed buyout of the company, two days after the video technology provider said it would restate results.

Ex-CEO Kaleil Isaza Tuzman, who left Kit Digital earlier this year in a major management shakeup, said he would be willing to lead a bidding group that would offer to buy the company at $3.75 per share in cash, valuing the company at about$214.1 million.

However, the offer, an 81 percent premium to Kit's Wednesday close, failed to stem the stock's fall.

Kit Digital shares fell as much as 65 percent to 72 cents on the Nasdaq on Friday. The news of the restatement on Wednesday wiped off about 80 percent of the company's market capitalization in one evening.

Tuzman on Friday said he had discussed the possibility of the buyout with two private equity firms, but did not specify any names.

The company disclosed accounting irregularities on Wednesday, for which it blamed the prior management, and said it would restate its results since 2009 due to errors and irregularities relating to recognition of revenue on certain perpetual software license agreements. [ID:nL4N091448]

"The company's attempt to attribute its current problems to prior management is spurious," Tuzman said in a letter to Kit's board. [ID:nPnAQ17927]

"During my tenure at the company, all revenue recognition decisions were made in consultation with and approved by the company's independent accounting firm," he added.

Tuzman, who resigned as CEO in March due to "irreconcilable differences" with the company's board, said his management team had recommended a major restructuring and consolidation of operations in December 2011, which was at that time rejected by the board.

Tuzman had faced scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over stock trades in 2010. He is currently a managing partner of private equity firm KCP Capital.

Tuzman, whose initials make up Kit Digital's name, currently has an about 4 percent stake in the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Kit provides services to some of the biggest technology, entertainment and media companies in the world including Google Inc (GOOG.O), HP (HPQ.N), Disney-ABC, MTV and BBC.

The company has undergone a management rejig since March and has also been considering strategic alternatives, including a sale, for several months. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a timeline on management issues at Kit [ID:nL4N09326E] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Kit Digital had appointed a special committee in March to review unsolicited interests and named Deutsche Bank Securities Inc as its financial adviser.

The company said in August that its board dissolved the committee and would itself oversee the strategic process to the end.

Tuzman said on Friday that the company had repeatedly delayed or stonewalled efforts of prospective bidders.

Northland Capital downgraded Kit Digital's stock to "market perform" from "outperform", according to Streetinsider.com.

