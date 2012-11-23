November 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower A2A SpA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2019

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.718

Yield 4.548 pct

Spread 325 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 374.1

bp over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 28, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Mediobanca,

Unicredit & Banca Akros-Gruppo BPM &

Centrobanca

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0859920406

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.