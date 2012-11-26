* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.38 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.16 percent. * Asian shares rise on Monday on the hope Greece can avoid a near-term bankruptcy with euro-zone finance ministers meeting later in the day, but a regional Spanish vote favouring separatist parties clouds Madrid's push for fiscal austerity. * Foreign investors bought 3.66 billion rupees, while domestic institutions sold 1.84 billion rupees of stocks on Friday when the BSE index fell 0.06 percent. * Indian shares are expected to remain volatile as investors watch the winter session of parliament, which is expected to test the government's will to pass key reforms, including for the pension and insurance sectors. * Also on watch, the government's holding of all-party meeting to break a deadlock over the opposition demand for a debate-and-vote on the new retail policy. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)