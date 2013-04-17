* USD/INR trading at 54.07/08 versus its previous close of 54.15/16, recovering sharply from its seven-week low of 53.77 hit earlier in the session. * Traders say some losses in the euro and the pound also helping the dollar. * Short-covering also seen after the pair fell sharply over the last few sessions on the back of sharp global commodities sell-off which has raised hopes of a rate cut in May as it eases pressure on the country's record current account deficit. * Fall in domestic shares also helped the pair recover, traders add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)