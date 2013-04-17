* USD/INR trading at 54.07/08 versus its previous close
of 54.15/16, recovering sharply from its seven-week low of 53.77
hit earlier in the session.
* Traders say some losses in the euro and the pound also helping
the dollar.
* Short-covering also seen after the pair fell sharply over the
last few sessions on the back of sharp global commodities
sell-off which has raised hopes of a rate cut in May as it eases
pressure on the country's record current account deficit.
* Fall in domestic shares also helped the pair recover,
traders add.
