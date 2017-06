* USD/INR seen edging down after hitting over two month highs on Friday before closing at 55.535/545. The pair had risen as high as 55.61 on Friday, its weakest since Sept. 7. * The euro hit a seven-month high against the yen and held near a one-month peak versus the dollar on Monday, supported by hopes that Greece will finally secure more emergency loans to keep it afloat. * Almost all Asian currencies were stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore were up 0.3 percent, suggesting a positive start to the local market. * USD/INR seen opening around 55.30 and move in a 55.10 to 55.50 range during the session with month-end oil demand likely to prevent a very sharp fall. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)