* Shares in state-run Hindustan Copper falls 20 percent, to their maximum daily limit for the second day after government's stake sale. * India raised 8.1 billion rupees ($147 million) by selling shares of Hindustan Copper on Friday, kick-starting a stalled divestment programme that is crucial to reining in a ballooning fiscal deficit. * Dealers say spot market prices are inching closer to the weighted average price of 156.56 rupees in the recently concluded offer for sale.