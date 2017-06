* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.22 percent. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's assurance that he would be able to contain fiscal deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP has led the market in partially unwinding bets positioned for a 300-400 billion rupees of extra borrowings, traders said. * Dealers expect the central bank to infuse liquidity in the banking system through open market operations in the coming weeks to help tide over the tight cash conditions. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)