* The BSE index up 0.22 percent and the NSE index gains 0.11 percent. * Domestic shares track Asian markets that gained on hopes that Greece can avoid a near-term bankruptcy, with the focus on a euro zone finance ministers' meeting later in the day. * Investors are hoping that the all-party meeting the government holds will break the logjam in parliament. * Leading the gains, Infosys up 0.85 percent and Larsen & Toubro rises 0.8 percent. * Shares in Jet Airways rise 11.44 percent on reports of a stake sale to Etihad Airways. * Other airliners that gained: Spice Jet up 7.76 percent, Kingfisher gains 1.46 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)