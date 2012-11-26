* USD/INR trades at 55.63/64 after hitting 55.67, its strongest since Sept. 7 and compared with its close of 55.5350/5450 on Friday. * Traders say strong dollar demand from oil refiners to meet month-end import commitments helping the pair. * Some demand from custodian banks also seen. Domestic shares trim gains to trade up 0.2 percent amid yet another stalemate in the winter session of parliament which has been adjourned till noon (0630 GMT). * Some selling to come in around current levels as 55.60 is a strong resistance for the pair, traders say, predicting a move higher towards 56 gradually this week. * They will, however, be on a watch out for the central bank which was suspected to have sold dollars via state-run banks on Friday to limit a sharper fall in the local currency. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)