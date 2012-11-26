* USD/INR trades at 55.63/64 after hitting 55.67, its
strongest since Sept. 7 and compared with its close of
55.5350/5450 on Friday.
* Traders say strong dollar demand from oil refiners to meet
month-end import commitments helping the pair.
* Some demand from custodian banks also seen. Domestic shares
trim gains to trade up 0.2 percent amid yet another
stalemate in the winter session of parliament which has been
adjourned till noon (0630 GMT).
* Some selling to come in around current levels as 55.60 is a
strong resistance for the pair, traders say, predicting a move
higher towards 56 gradually this week.
* They will, however, be on a watch out for the central bank
which was suspected to have sold dollars via state-run banks on
Friday to limit a sharper fall in the local currency.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)