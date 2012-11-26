* The BSE index up 0.27 percent and the NSE index higher 0.16 percent. * Indian carriers Jet Airways and SpiceJet are in talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd, respectively, to sell minority stakes, a government source said on Monday. * Jet Airways rises 14.5 percent, while SpiceJet gains 16.7 percent. * Export-driven technology shares rise following weakness in the rupee. Infosys rises 1.4 percent. * Shares in Mahindra & Mahindra fall 2.1 percent after reports that the automaker has entered into a takeover deal with an Italian private equity fund for 50 percent of British luxury car maker Aston Martin. * Caution to prevail until the outcome of an all-party meeting convened by the government to end logjam over some key reform measures, and as investors focus on a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)