* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 bp at 7.17 percent. The shorter-end 1-year OIS rate also down 1 bp at 7.75 percent. * Repo bids at 1.11 trillion rupees, keeping dealers optimistic about an open market operation this week. * The government's recent assurance that it will try to contain fiscal deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP is prompting receiving in OIS. * Rising brent crude prices above $111 a barrel on Monday on brightened outlook for oil demand from Europe are weighing on the sentiments, dealers said.