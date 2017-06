* India's overnight cash rates hold steady at 8.05/8.10 percent despite a severe cash crunch in the banking system as most banks have excess bond holdings to borrow from the central bank at the repo auction. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window stands at 1.11 trillion rupees, staying above the 1 trillion rupee mark for the ninth straight session. * Traders expect rates to be capped around 8.10 percent in the near term and will be watchful of any central bank intervention in the forex market which can tighten liquidity further. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 96.56 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market stand at 379.94 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)