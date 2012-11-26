November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nestle Finance International
Limited
Guarantor Nestle S.A.
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date November 30, 2023
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.421
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct 2022 UKT
Payment Date November 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs
International, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0860561942
