* Castor seed future December contract fluctuated both ways and ended on a weak note due to profit selling from bull operators at higher level. * Castor seeds ready price quoted at 3,415.00 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,385.00 per quintal. Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, according to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Open 3,575.00 n.q. High 3,589.00 n.q. Low 3,535.00 n.q. Close 3,577.00 n.q. Previous close 3,579.00 3,765.00 -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Castor seed future December contract moved down in the early trades due to selling pressure from bear operators. * Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bags: 0,13,000-0,14,000 versus 0,13,000-0,14,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,655-0,685 versus 0,650-0,680 previous Castorseed futures, in rupees per 100 kilograms, in the Rajkot market, According to the Rajkot Commodity Exchange: December contract March Contract Today's open 3,575.00 n.q. At 1205 local time 3,550.00 n.q. Previous close 3,579.00 3,765.00 Keywords: RAJKOT CASTORSEED/ Monday, 26 November 2012 13:44:25RTRS {C}ENDS