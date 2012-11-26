November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BASF SE
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 05, 2022
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 98.822
Yield 2.132 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.3bp
over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date December 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000A1R0XG3
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.