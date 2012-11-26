November 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

(BBVA)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Deutsche Bank,

ING & Natixis

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

