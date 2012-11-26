November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Eandis CVBA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 30, 2022

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 98.97

Reoffer price 98.97

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Belfius Bank & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Euronext

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

