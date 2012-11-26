November 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Coventry Building Society

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 04, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.557

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, HSBC, JPMorgan CAZ,

Natixis & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0860567477

