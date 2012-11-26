November 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 5, 2022
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.064
Spread 118 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0860538379
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.