* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.85 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.65 percent. * The euro hits a one-month high and Asian shares climb for a seventh straight day after a deal on new debt targets for Greece and a political agreement on disbursing the next installment of aid. * Foreign investors bought 1.63 billion rupees, while domestic institutions sold 1.95 billion rupees of stocks on Monday when the BSE index rose 0.16 percent. * India's ruling Congress party will meet its regional allies in the morning ahead of parliament sitting at 6.30 GMT to finalise a procedure under which the coalition government can best defend its reforms agenda. * Also on watch, Finance minister P. Chidambaram's address to the media at 4:15 p.m. IST at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on how the government intends to push its economic reforms in parliament against the tactics of an obstructive opposition. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)