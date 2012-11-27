* USD/INR seen weakening at open versus its previous close of 55.73/74, tracking weakness in the greenback versus major currencies after euro zone officials finalised a deal for Greece. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.16 percent. * The euro was caught in choppy trade after euro zone and International Monetary Fund officials clinched an agreement on a new debt target for Greece in a significant step towards releasing a much-needed aid package for Athens. * All Asian currencies are stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will watch domestic share market open for direction. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.8 percent, suggesting a positive start to the local market. * The pair is seen opening around 55.60 levels and moving in a 55.50 to 56.00 range with month-end dollar demand from refiners likely to aid. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)