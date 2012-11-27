* USD/INR seen weakening at open versus its previous
close of 55.73/74, tracking weakness in the greenback versus
major currencies after euro zone officials finalised a deal for
Greece.
* The index of the dollar against six major currencies
down 0.16 percent.
* The euro was caught in choppy trade after euro zone and
International Monetary Fund officials clinched an agreement on a
new debt target for Greece in a significant step towards
releasing a much-needed aid package for Athens.
* All Asian currencies are stronger compared to the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* Traders will watch domestic share market open for direction.
The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.8
percent, suggesting a positive start to the local market.
* The pair is seen opening around 55.60 levels and moving in a
55.50 to 56.00 range with month-end dollar demand from refiners
likely to aid.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)