BANGKOK, Nov 27 The chief executive of Bank of Ayudhya Pcl (BAY.BK), part-owned by General Electric (GE.N), has resigned, a move which some investors saw as a signal the U.S. firm is selling its remaining 25 percent stake in Thailand's fifth-largest lender.

Mark John Arnold, also the bank's director and GE's representative, is leaving by year-end to pursue other interests in Europe, the Thai bank said in a statement. He will also resign from GE as of Jan. 1, 2013.

Concerns about a GE exit sent shares in Bank of Ayudhya down more than 3 percent on Tuesday. GE sold a 7.6 percent stake in the bank in September. [ID:nL4E8KQ0T2]

"The resignation is a signal that GE is preparing to sell the remaining 25 percent stake," said Pichai Lertsupongkit, head of investment advisory services at Thanachart Securities.

GE has invited preliminary bids for the sale of its $1.5 billion stake in Bank of Ayudhya, a process that could draw interest from lenders in Malaysia, Singapore and Japan, among others, sources told Reuters. Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is advising GE on the sale.

It was not immediately clear if the resignation was in any way linked to the sale process.

A GE spokesman in Singapore said Arnold, who previously served as the CEO for GE Capital Global Banking in Southeast Asia, has been with GE for 17 years.

At 0425 GMT, shares in Bank of Ayudhya were down 2.5 percent, recovering from a 3.3 percent drop, but still underperforming a 0.57 percent rise in the main market .SETI.

A sale of GE's stake would offer foreign banks a foothold into one of the fastest growing Asian economies and to Thailand's biggest retail bank.

($1 = 30.75 Baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE

