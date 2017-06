* USD/INR falls to 55.64/65 versus its previous close of 55.73/74 tracking the greenback's losses versus major currencies on a global risk-on following the Greece deal. * Dollar demand from oil refiners to meet month-end import commitments is, however, expected to check any sharp fall. * Dollar index versus six majors down 0.16 percent. * Pair seen moving in 55.50 to 56.00 range with dollar demand from oil firms being the key determinant of the direction while dollar inflows into shares will also be watched. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)