* Shares in IndusInd Bank gain 3 percent on expectations of strong subscription to share sale, dealers say. * IndusInd Bank launched late on Monday a share sale to raise up to $360 million, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said, as it looks to boost its capital base. * The share sale to institutional investors was launched at a floor price of about 374 rupees a share, said the sources, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)