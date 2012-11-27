* The BSE index rises 1.05 percent and the NSE index gains 1 percent. * Asian shares gain for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday while commodities rise after a deal on new debt targets for Greece and a political agreement on disbursing the next installment of aid. * However, a lot depends on the Indian government's ability to pass pending bills given that the opposition lawmakers have paralysed the parliament, demanding rollback of the government's flagship reforms announced in September. * Moody's says that the outlook on its Baa3 rating for India is stable, citing the country's large, diverse economy and strong gross domestic product growth as supportive of the rating. * Leading the gains: HDFC Bank rose 2 percent, Mortgage lender HDFC rises 2.05 percent while ITC is up 1.13 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)