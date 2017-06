* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.20 percent. * Traders were abstaining from building positions ahead of the media address by Finance minister P. Chidambaram at 4:15 p.m. at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on how the government intends to push its economic reforms in parliament against the tactics of an obstructive opposition. * Bonds, however, remained supported as a drawdown of over 1 trillion rupees for the ninth session on Monday from the repo window was keeping hopes of open market expectations high, traders said. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)