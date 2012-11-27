BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in private sector lender Federal Bank Ltd fall 2.5 percent after L&T Finance Holdings Ltd sold 7.99 million shares in the bank at an average price of 453.37 rupees * L&T Finance on Monday said it plans to raise about $65 million by selling its 4.7 percent stake in the bank, according to a source and a term sheet obtained by Reuters. * Dealers say less bids at top end of the price range for block sale is keeping the stock under pressure. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.