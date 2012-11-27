* Shares in Cinemax India Ltd gain 1.5 percent, after PVR Ltd said it is engaged in talks with promoters of Cinemax India for a potential purchase of their shares. * PVR Ltd has informed exchanges that it is talking with the promoters of Cinemax India for a potential purchase of their shares in Cinemax India. However, no definitive agreements have been entered into. * Dealers say the market had a whiff of this announcement, resulting in a 117 percent rise in the stock price in November, as of Monday's close. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)