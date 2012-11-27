* USD/INR reverses early losses to trade at 55.75/76 versus its previous close of 55.73/74 as heavy dollar buying by oil refiners to meet month-end import commitments boosts. * The pair had dropped to as low as 55.54 at open. It had touched 55.89 on Monday, its strongest since Sept. 6. * Traders say the next target for USD/INR is at 56.03, its high on Sept. 6, which if broken would lead to further gains towards 56.50. * Shares up 1.3 percent, slowing the pace of gains in the pair, traders say. However, absence of any major dollar supplies continuing to help the dollar. * Traders on the look out for the central bank's intervention around 55.90-56 levels as most believe they would try to protect the pair from breaking above 56.03. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)