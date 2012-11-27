* USD/INR reverses early losses to trade at 55.75/76
versus its previous close of 55.73/74 as heavy dollar buying by
oil refiners to meet month-end import commitments boosts.
* The pair had dropped to as low as 55.54 at open. It had
touched 55.89 on Monday, its strongest since Sept. 6.
* Traders say the next target for USD/INR is at 56.03, its high
on Sept. 6, which if broken would lead to further gains towards
56.50.
* Shares up 1.3 percent, slowing the pace of gains in
the pair, traders say. However, absence of any major dollar
supplies continuing to help the dollar.
* Traders on the look out for the central bank's intervention
around 55.90-56 levels as most believe they would try to protect
the pair from breaking above 56.03.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)